200-kg church bell stolen in West Vancouver, police say

Someone managed to steal a bell that weighs more than 200 kilograms from a West Vancouver church last month. Now, police are asking the public for help recovering it.

The bell was stolen from St. Stephen's Anglican Church between Aug. 24 and 25, according to a news release from the West Vancouver Police Department.

The department said it was notified of the theft on Thursday, Sept. 8.

The 227-kilogram (500-pound) copper bell has the word "Coronation" written on it, and was recently donated to the church, according to police.

“This is an unfortunate event, and we are hoping that whoever took this item will return it,” said WVPD Const. Nicole Braithwaite, in the news release.

“We are asking for any information that might lead us to the missing church bell.”

Tips can be provided by calling West Vancouver police at 604-925-7300 and citing file number 22-10709. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers.