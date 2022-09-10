200-kg church bell stolen in West Vancouver, police say

Someone managed to steal a bell that weighs more than 200 kilograms from a West Vancouver church last month. Now, police are asking the public for help recovering it. (West Vancouver Police Department) Someone managed to steal a bell that weighs more than 200 kilograms from a West Vancouver church last month. Now, police are asking the public for help recovering it. (West Vancouver Police Department)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Conservatives to name new leader tonight

After a seven-month campaign, the Conservative Party of Canada will announce the winner of the 2022 leadership race tonight in Ottawa. The event is scheduled to get underway at 6 p.m. ET, with first ballot results expected to be revealed around 7:30 p.m. CTV News Channel will have special coverage live from the floor, starting at 5:30 p.m. ET

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener