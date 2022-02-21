2 women identified as double homicide victims in Vancouver's West Point Grey neighbourhood

Police in Vancouver have confirmed that an incident investigated in the city's West Point Grey neighbourhood Sunday was a double homicide.

Two women were found shot to death in a vehicle Sunday morning near West 8th Avenue and Discovery Street.

The grisly discovery was made by a neighbourhood resident who was out for a walk.

Vancouver police identified the victims late Sunday night as 50-year-old Shu-Min Wu and 39-year-old Ying Ying Sun.

“The targeted murders are the first and second homicides in Vancouver this year,” said the Vancouver Police Department in a news release.

VPD’s homicide unit spent Sunday collecting evidence from the crime scene.

Investigators focused on a white BMW SUV parked on Discovery Street.

They dusted for fingerprints and covered the front windshield with a blue tarp.

Several evidence markers were placed on the vehicle and the ground as police tape surrounded the area.

Officers with long guns and helmets from the emergency response team were also on scene. The VPD says they were deployed to search a nearby home, as investigators feared there could be additional victims inside.

No arrests have been made and a possible motive has not been released.

Anyone with information or dash-cam video from the area is asked to contact VPD’s homicide unit at 604-717-2500.