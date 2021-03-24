VANCOUVER -- The Surrey and Burnaby RCMP Gang Enforcement Teams say they worked together to arrest two suspects following an alleged armed robbery in Newton.

Mounties say just before 8 p.m. on Sunday, two men flagged down a passing vehicle under the pretence of needing help before stealing the victim's personal property and driving away in a nearby vehicle.

Police say although the victim was physically unhurt, this was a distressing incident for them, and victim services have been engaged.

The Surrey RCMP Gang Enforcement Team says it immediately broadcasted details about the incident to other Lower Mainland police agencies and its counterpart in Burnaby arrested the suspects one hour later.

(The Canadian Press)