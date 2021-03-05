VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey say a man has been charged in connection to four separate robberies at gas stations that took place earlier this year.

In late January, police alerted the public to a string of robberies in Cloverdale.

Four robberies had taken place at gas stations that month and in each incident, the suspect entered the store, indicated he had a weapon and demanded money from the register, police said at the time.

On Friday, the RCMP announced four robbery charges have been laid against 20-year-old Jake Eric Henderson. He was arrested at his Surrey home on March 3, police said in a news release.

"Robberies are traumatic incidents for victims because they often include a threat of violence or assault," said Const. Joshua Bloomfield, in a statement.

"We hope that for the victims of these four robberies, the charges that have been laid bring them a sense of justice. We look forward to now entering the court process."

Anyone with information about these incidents or any other local crimes is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.