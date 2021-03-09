VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver say a 10-year-old girl was allegedly elbowed in the face during a robbery outside a local restaurant over the weekend.

The young girl, whose family recently arrived to Canada from Mexico, was in line outside a restaurant near Keefer and Main streets Saturday morning. She was picking up breakfast for her family because their stove was broken, police wrote in a blog post about the incident.

Police say while the girl was waiting, a woman allegedly grabbed her arm, reached into her pocket and stole $50. The girl followed the woman to get her money back and the suspect allegedly elbowed her in the face, police say, leaving the girl with a split lip and nose bleed.

Witnesses called 911 and one intervened, making sure the suspect didn't leave. When officers arrived, they arrested the woman and took her to jail. Paramedics treated the young girl and her father took her home.

Local officers took up a collection for the family and, in addition to the recovered $50 bill, presented the family with more than $200.