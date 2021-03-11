VANCOUVER -- It was a busy night for a local search and rescue group as crews were called to two areas to help stranded skiers.

One of the sites was on the North Shore Wednesday night.

North Shore Rescue crews were told two skiers went missing in an area known as Suicide Gully. A helicopter was sent up to help track them down, and the pair was spotted in steep terrain.

Rescuers were able to hike to the area on foot and help get them out.

They were then airlifted to safety.

And members of NSR were also called north to help the Whistler Search and Rescue Society as they looked for two skiers believed to have been caught up in an avalanche.

That mission also ended in a successful rescue. It is unclear whether anyone was injured.