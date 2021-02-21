VANCOUVER -- A lost ski prompted a significant search and rescue response near Cypress Mountain Resort Sunday.

North Shore Rescue crews were called to Hollyburn Mountain after a backcountry skier came across a pile of recent-looking avalanche debris, according to spokesperson Doug Pope.

A lone ski was found in the pile, prompting the rescue team to head in and start investigating and digging.

The search and rescue agency shared photos of the ski on Facebook, and soon a skier responded saying it belonged to them.

North Shore Rescue told CTV News it now believes no one is buried under the slide, and it has called off its search.

For weeks, avalanche specialists and outdoor safety experts have been warning about unstable snow packs and avalanche risks on the North Shore.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Nafeesa Karim