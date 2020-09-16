VANCOUVER -- Delta Hospital has been added to Fraser Health's list of health-care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks.

The health authority said in a news release that the outbreak was declared after officials found "evidence of transmission in a medicine unit." According to the online list, the outbreak was declared Wednesday.

Fraser Health says two patients at the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, but the outbreak is limited to one unit, which is temporarily closed to admissions.

The health authority says it has implemented enhanced cleaning and other outbreak protocols, including contact tracing. It adds that all patients on the affected unit have been notified of the outbreak, as have family members of patients unable to share the information themselves.

The hospital's emergency department remains open and none of its other areas have been affected, according to Fraser Health.

Notably, provincial health officials did not include the outbreak in their written statement on the coronavirus in B.C. Wednesday afternoon.

That update included 122 additional cases of COVID-19, but no additional deaths or outbreaks. There are more than 1,600 active cases of the coronavirus in B.C.

Fraser Health now has nine ongoing outbreaks of the virus in health-care settings, including six at long-term care and assisted-living facilities, as well as hospital outbreaks at Burnaby and Surrey Memorial hospitals.