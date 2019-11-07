

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Two more cases of probable vaping-related illness have been confirmed in British Columbia, according to the province's Ministry of Health.

A spokesperson for the ministry confirmed the cases in an email Thursday, saying they had been confirmed by Health Canada and would be posted on that agency's website Thursday night or Friday.

The two new cases bring the total reported in the province to three. The first probable vaping-related illness in B.C. was confirmed on Oct. 16.

Officials described the victim in that case as a "young person" who had vaped only nicotine products.

Across Canada, four other instances of illness related to vaping have been reported. There are two confirmed cases in Quebec and two probable cases in New Brunswick, according to Health Canada.

In the United States, there have been 39 deaths and more than 2,000 reported illnesses linked to vaping as of Nov. 5, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC refers to the illness as EVALI, short for "e-cigarette or vaping product use associated lung injury." Symptoms, according to Health Canada, include a cough or shortness of breath, chest pain, and general feelings of unwellness.

U.S. research has found that most cases of vaping-related illness occur in people who have vaped products containing THC.

Anyone who vapes and experiences symptoms is advised to visit a health care provider and to report the incident to Health Canada.