VANCOUVER -- Two more people in British Columbia have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths from the novel coronavirus in the province up to 50.

Another 34 test-positive cases were also recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 1,370.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix announced the new numbers at their daily briefing on the virus Thursday.

A total of 132 people are hospitalized with the novel coronavirus in B.C., and of those patients, 68 are in critical care. On a more positive note, 858 COVID-19 patients are now considered to be fully recovered.

Henry said there are no new care homes dealing with outbreaks, and one facility's outbreak has been declared over. There are 20 long-term care facilities that continue to deal with cases of COVID-19. A previously announced order that ensures workers at long-term care facilities only work at one location went into effect on Friday, Henry said.

"It is, in my mind, vital to preventing further transmission and protecting our elders," she said.

Health officials continued to urge people to stay at home over the long weekend, reminding people "we are not over the hump yet."

"Now is not the time for travel unless it's absolutely necessary and you need to take care of your family," Henry said.

The majority of cases continue to be in the Lower Mainland with 626 confirmed cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 508 in Fraser Health.

An American Sign Language translation of today's news conference is available on the provincial government's YouTube page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.​