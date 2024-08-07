2 homes destroyed, others saved as embers spread from massive Vancouver fire

Firefighters scrambled to protect more than half a dozen homes that caught fire as a result of the massive blaze that erupted at an under-construction apartment building in Vancouver's Dunbar-Southlands neighbourhood on Tuesday.

Chief Karen Fry of the Vancouver Fire Rescue Service said embers were continuously drifting onto nearby properties as crews battled the flames at a six-storey development on West 41st Avenue.

Two homes were lost, despite the best efforts of first responders. At least seven others were spared.

"Our emergency personnel responded with everything we had," Fry said at a news conference Wednesday. "We are very fortunate we did not lose that whole block, or even more."

Speaking to reporters at the fire scene Tuesday night, Deputy Chief Robert Weeks credited support from civilians in the area – and crews from neighbouring fire departments in Richmond and Burnaby – for helping to prevent further destruction.

“We thank both those communities for providing that support to us tonight, with this structure fire and other fires we’ve been dealing with in this city,” he said.

Those additional fires included another major blaze at a vacant apartment building on East 10th Avenue – the same property that was gutted by a fire one year ago.

Officials said embers also floated as far as Pacific Spirit Regional Park, but were quickly doused by support crews.

Crane collapse takes out power lines

The Dunbar-Southlands blaze broke out around 6:30 p.m., and had engulfed the entire wood-framed apartment development by the time crews arrived on scene.

Firefighters contended with a ruptured gas line that ignited in flames, and a construction crane that collapsed at the scene – taking down power lines and trolley wires as it came crashing onto the street.

"It actually landed on a house, in the middle of a house – and an individual was trapped inside," Fry said.

Firefighters and police extricated the occupant through a window "once it was safe to do so," the chief added.

It does not appear that anyone was seriously hurt in the various fires or the crane collapse.

"We're very fortunate that no lives were lost," Fry said. "We do have a couple of firefighters with minor injuries."

BC Hydro confirmed the incident also caused a power outage affecting some 760 customers. Approximately 420 properties remained without electricity on Wednesday morning.

"We are working closely with the fire department and needed to wait for their instruction before we started any repair work," a BC Hydro spokesperson told CTV News in an email. "We are hopeful we can restore service to all of the remaining customers later this morning."

'Terrifying' sight for families

Many neighbourhood residents watched the chaotic scene unfold in horror, with some witnesses reporting they heard several loud explosions ring out.

"We assumed it was gas," said Farnaz Imani, whose family saw the fire from their front stoop just a few blocks away. "It was one of the most terrifying things we've ever seen. The kids were definitely stunned."

Vancouver Fire Rescue Service could not confirm the reports of explosions, and said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

While most of the nearby homes that caught fire were saved, the properties did sustain damage – the total cost of which has yet to be determined.

The fire also prompted evacuations in the neighbourhood. While many residents have since been able to return home, those living on the north and south side of 41st Avenue between Blenheim and Collingwood streets remained displaced on Wednesday morning.

Space was provided for evacuees at the Crofton House School.

"For those people who only think these types of events – and wildfires – (occur) in climates outside of Metro Vancouver, have a look at what happened last night," Fry said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Isabella Zavarise