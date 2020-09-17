Advertisement
2 deaths being investigated as homicides at Downtown Eastside hotel
Vancouver police were called to the Astoria Hotel in the Downtown Eastside after two people were found unresponsive on Sept. 16, 2020.
VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver are investigating two deaths in a Downtown Eastside hotel as homicides.
Vancouver police say they were called to the Astoria Hotel on East Hastings Street at about 7 p.m. Wednesday. They found two people unresponsive in a room.
"One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other died at hospital," Vancouver police said in a news release the next morning.
That investigation comes as officers investigate a third homicide in South Vancouver. The two incidents aren't believed to be related, police say, adding that there isn't a risk to the public.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.