VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver are investigating two deaths in a Downtown Eastside hotel as homicides.

Vancouver police say they were called to the Astoria Hotel on East Hastings Street at about 7 p.m. Wednesday. They found two people unresponsive in a room.

"One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other died at hospital," Vancouver police said in a news release the next morning.

That investigation comes as officers investigate a third homicide in South Vancouver. The two incidents aren't believed to be related, police say, adding that there isn't a risk to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.