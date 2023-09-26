2 dead, 4 injured in helicopter crash near Prince George, B.C.
Two people have died and four others were injured after a helicopter crashed near Prince George, B.C., Tuesday morning.
Authorities said the aircraft was privately owned and was on a chartered flight when it went down shortly before 8 a.m. near the Purden Ski Hill, approximately 50 kilometres east of Prince George.
“Regrettably, two of the individuals did not survive,” Cpl. Jennifer Cooper of the Prince George RCMP said in a statement. “Our Victim Services Unit is currently working with the families of the deceased, providing ongoing support.”
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said a team of investigators has been deployed to the collision, but that few details have been confirmed, including a potential cause.
“We can’t speculate as to what happened,” said Liam MacDonald, media relations coordinator with the TSB. “We’ll be collecting information, gathering data and looking to make a decision as to how to classify this occurrence.”
The classification, which can range from Class 1 to Class 6, will determine the agency’s response, ranging from a limited gathering of basic facts for statistical reporting to a full investigation that results in in-depth analysis and recommendations.
The federal agency says the chopper that went down was a Bell 206L helicopter. The aircraft has the capacity to hold seven people – one pilot and six passengers – according to an online description from the manufacturer.
MacDonald could not say whether the pilot in Monday’s crash was among the deceased.
BC Emergency Health Services, in an email, said six ambulances were dispatched to the scene and that paramedics "cared for and transported four patients." No information was provided about their conditions.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel
