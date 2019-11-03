VANCOUVER - Two people are dead and one is seriously injured after a vehicle ended up in Harrison Lake Sunday morning.

Mounties from the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment told CTV News Vancouver they were called to the scene around 10 a.m. Sunday for reports of a vehicle in the lake.

Police said they believe the vehicle went into the lake overnight or in the early hours of the morning.

Two people died in the incident. A third was taken to hospital via air ambulance with serious injuries.

Video from the scene showed a large swath of knocked down brush along the side of the Harrison East Forest Service Road, near the kilometre 14 marker.

The trail of destruction leads down a steep embankment to the lake, and accident reconstruction specialists could be seen laying down evidence markers along the dirt road leading up to the embankment.

Kent Harrison Search and Rescue was called in to assist with the rescue and recovery efforts.