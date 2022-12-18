2 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in Langley

Two people have died and one is in hospital in critical condition after a crash in Langley Saturday night, according to police.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Brock Rayworth told CTV News officers were called to 216th Street and 80th Avenue for reports of a three-vehicle collision.

A spokesperson for and BC Emergency Health Services said seven ambulances were dispatched and paramedics transported one person to the hospital.

While the investigation is in its early stages, he says speed and alcohol have not been ruled out as potential causes.

Photos and video show one vehicle with extensive damage to the front end and another that appears to have rolled over.