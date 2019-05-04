

An early-morning collision between two cruise ships in Vancouver's Canada Place left both vessels with minor damage Saturday.

In a statement, Holland America Line the MS Oosterdam and MS Nieuw Amsterdam collided at around 6:50 a.m. while docking stern-to-stern.

No injuries were reported. The Oosterdam received minimal damage, while six rooms with verandas on the Nieuw Amsterdam will require repairs.

According to the cruise line, guests staying in those rooms will be re-accommodated.

The cause of the collision remains unclear.

The Nieuw Amsterdam will set off on a seven-day Alaskan cruise on Saturday.

The Oosterdam is set to sail to Seattle overnight. From there, it will depart on a week-long Alaskan cruise on Sunday.

The collision has not affected either itinerary, Holland Cruise Lines said.