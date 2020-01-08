2 B.C. cities on list of worst places in Canada for bed bugs
In this March 30, 2011, file photo, a bed bug is displayed at the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of Natural History in Washington. (AP / Carolyn Kaster)
VANCOUVER -- Only two communities in B.C. are on the latest list of Canadian cities with the worst bed bug problems issued by Orkin Canada.
The pest control company says the list of 25 cities is based on the number of bed bug treatments it performed across the country last year.
Vancouver was third on the list after Toronto and Winnipeg -- while Burnaby came in at 19th place.
Orkin recommends carefully examining all bags and clothing after travel, drying potentially infested items on the highest heat setting and inspecting all second-hand furniture before bringing it into your home.