2 arrested, murder charge laid after man enters New West coffee shop 'bleeding heavily'

Homicide investigators say they have arrested two people, one of whom has now been charged with murder, after a man walked into a coffee shop in downtown New Westminster "bleeding heavily" on Friday.

Ryan Crossley, 31, has been charged with second-degree murder in the incident, which left 51-year-old Robert Powshuk dead, according to a news release from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Both Crossley and Powshuk are New Westminster residents, IHIT said, though the team did not say whether the two men knew each other or comment on the motive for the killing.

IHIT said it is still working to determine how the second suspect was involved in the slaying. That suspect remains in custody, and police said they do not believe there was anyone else involved in the murder.

Both suspects were arrested on Friday, less than 24 hours after the crime, according to IHIT.

The New Westminster Police Department said Friday that a man had been rushed to hospital after walking into the Waves Coffee House on Columbia Street shortly after 6:30 a.m. "bleeding heavily."

Despite life-saving efforts from paramedics and at the hospital, the man did not survive.

New Westminster police said Friday that they did not believe the case was related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

"IHIT wishes to thank its partners in NWPD and the Forensic Identification Section (FIS) for their quick actions and assistance," homicide investigators said in their release Saturday.

"Although charges have been laid, the investigation is still in its early stages."