

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties say two people were taken into custody following a stabbing in South Surrey that left a man seriously injured Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a fight in the 900 block of 160 Street at around 8:50 a.m.

"Officers arrived and located a man suffering from apparent stab wounds," police said. "The victim was transported to hospital by air ambulance in serious, but stable condition."

Investigators said two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and then on foot but were apprehended in Cloverdale using police dogs and RCMP aircraft.

The investigation is in its early stages, but police said there are indications the incident was targeted.

Anyone with information that could advance the case is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.