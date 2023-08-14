$19.8M for a Pender Island mansion with working farm and vineyard
A custom-designed waterfront mansion on Pender Island has just hit the market for $19,800,000 and it comes with a sprawling 105-acre property – impeccably maintained by a live-in caretaker named Terry.
The primary home on the property at 3200 Clam Bay Rd. is only one of a number of buildings on the site – which features trails winding through old-growth trees, an organic farm complete with a large farmhouse, a vineyard, a barn that has been converted to an event space with a stage and dancefloor, a sawmill, and a handful of historical structures.
The listing agents, who are with Sotheby's International Realty, say the property has evolved over time but has been a working farm since the 1870s. Evidence of that history remains, Realtor Paul Hague says.
"On the beach are the original settler homes – little tiny shacks that they built back in the day to live on the edge of the water while they cut the forest down and got the land prepared," he told CTV News. There are three of these small cabins, one of which has been maintained as a one-bedroom accommodation heated by a wood-burning stove.
One of the original buildings is seen in this photo by Lionel Trudel Photography for Sotheby's International Realty.
The sawmill that was used to cut the trees from which those small shacks were built also remains on site, and is still operational.
The property has passed through a series of owners over the years, and after the latest purchase in 2011 the owner hired Blue Sky Architecture to design a 7,000-square-foot west coast modern home overlooking the bay.
"They took the site and designed a home specifically to fit on the site and fit with the land and created, I would call it, a work of art," Realtor Nicole Eastman says, noting the lack of sharp angles, the use of local woods and massive windows designed to bring the outdoors in as some of the elements inspired by the landscape.
"It blends quite seamlessly with the trees and it doesn't look out of place."
The living room of the main house is seen in this photo by Lionel Trudel Photography for Sotheby's International Realty.
A bedroom in the main house is seen in this photo by Lionel Trudel Photography for Sotheby's International Realty.
A massive pier and commercial-grade dock allow access by either boat or float plane and the waterfront portion of the property spans just under a kilometre. Orcas, humpbacks and other marine life are said to be occasional visitors.
Before the new home was built, a farmhouse was the main residence on the property. It's still there, and Hague says it might be his favourite place on the lot.
"I love it. It's so welcoming and warm. The kitchen is like an old-style Italian, big house kitchen where you would go and have a bunch of pasta and sauce and wine and have all your friends at the table. It's just so inviting," he says.
"The house has got a wrap- around veranda which overlooks the vineyard. You get on the property and really never want to leave."
The interior of the farmhouse kitchen is seen in this photo by Lionel Trudel Photography for Sotheby's International Realty.
The porch of the farmhouse is seen in this photo by Lionel Trudel Photography for Sotheby's International Realty.
A pond with a fountain in its centre overlooked by a cedar gazebo that is currently set up as a home gym are also located on this part of the property.
The vineyard is leased to a local winery, which employs staff to harvest the grapes.
The remainder of the farm produces Haskap berries which are sold to a local cidery, as well as plums, apples, and pears.
"It's a lot of land,” Eastman admits.
The farm and vineyard are shown in this photo by Lionel Trudel Photography for Sotheby's International Realty.
Hague points out that's where Terry comes in.
"It is so clean and so well-maintained. There's nothing out of place, honestly. The caretaker Terry lives on the property and he keeps it dialled in, it's beautiful," he says, adding that there are two other caretakers who live off-site.
"There are three people total who are making sure everything's always at its best," Eastman says.
The sheer scale of the property and everything on it makes it almost defy description.
"We can say all we want about the house but there's nothing like being on the property and the experience of being there," Eastman says.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Arrest warrants issued after Trump, 18 allies indicted in Georgia over 2020 election meddling
Donald Trump and 18 allies were indicted in Georgia on Monday with scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state, with prosecutors turning to a statute normally associated with mobsters to accuse the former president, lawyers and other top aides in a sweeping criminal conspiracy aimed at keeping him in power.
Ontario elementary and secondary teachers call for strike vote this fall amid stalled bargaining
Most Ontario elementary and secondary teachers are calling for a strike vote in the fall in an effort to push stalled bargaining with the provincial government forward.
COVID: Study shows impact of hybrid immunity in Canada
A new report shedding light on how the pandemic impacted Canada has found high immunity levels among the population --- but amid speculation that a new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain could cause a spike in infections, should Canadians be concerned?
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott set to wed
After dating for four years, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged to be married. The Canadian 'Physical' star and the 'Property Brothers' host announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Monday.
How to access CTV News as Meta blocks news from platforms in Canada
Canadians who follow CTV News on Facebook and Instagram may have noticed they’ve been blocked from viewing the latest news after the passing of Bill C-18. But you can continue to access our award-winning and trusted content by visiting our digital platforms directly, as well as downloading the CTV News app, signing up for alerts on news that matters to you, and more.
Ikea Trippevals and Hoppvals cellular blinds recalled due to choking hazard for children
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for Ikea’s Trippevals and Hoppvals cellular blinds, warning that the products pose choking hazard to children.
A climate connection to Alberta wildfires? Smith says most in province caused by humans
In an interview with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith would not say whether Canada's historic wildfire season is connected to climate change.
Passenger arrested after flight from Australia to Malaysia returns to Sydney in 'emergency incident'
An airline flight from Australia to Malaysia returned on Monday to Sydney, where a passenger was arrested hours later in what police described as an emergency incident.
Evacuation orders for parts of Northwest Territories; residents airlifted away from threat of wildfires
The Government of the Northwest Territories issued insistent warnings on Monday advising residents to evacuate Hay River, Enterprise, K’atl’odeeche First Nation, Fort Smith and surrounding areas as wildfires spread near the communities.
Vancouver Island
-
New south Langford elementary school receives an Indigenous name
In south Langford on Monday, reconciliation was on full display as a naming ceremony took place on the site of what will soon become School District 62’s newest elementary school.
-
Body of 49-year-old woman recovered from lake near Victoria
Police divers have recovered the body of a 49-year-old woman who drowned Saturday in Thetis Lake Regional Park, near Victoria.
-
Canadian warships depart for Indo-Pacific operation, fulfilling promise to increase naval presence in region
The Canadian military is delivering on its promise to increase the number of warships deployed annually to the Indo-Pacific region from two ships to three, starting this summer.
Calgary
-
Calgary man identified as victim of weekend shooting outside Market Mall
Calgary police say the brazen shooting death of a man outside a busy northwest shopping centre this weekend is believed to be targeted.
-
1 dead in motor vehicle collision east of Calgary
A rural intersection just east of Calgary was the scene of a fatal crash on Monday evening.
-
Tasty auction tale ends as Edmonton-based restaurant chain buys Alberta donair costume
An Edmonton-based donair and poutine chain is the new owner of a donair costume, winning an auction by an Alberta government surplus site.
Edmonton
-
Tasty auction tale ends as Edmonton-based restaurant chain buys Alberta donair costume
An Edmonton-based donair and poutine chain is the new owner of a donair costume, winning an auction by an Alberta government surplus site.
-
Evacuation orders for parts of Northwest Territories; residents airlifted away from threat of wildfires
The Government of the Northwest Territories issued insistent warnings on Monday advising residents to evacuate Hay River, Enterprise, K’atl’odeeche First Nation, Fort Smith and surrounding areas as wildfires spread near the communities.
-
Alberta premier offers up contradictory versions for imposed wind and solar pause
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has offered conflicting explanations for why her government put a temporary ban on large wind and solar energy projects.
Toronto
-
Newborn acquired infection after being fed stranger's breast milk in Toronto NICU
While under neonatal intensive care last summer, an Ontario family's premature baby suffered low oxygen levels and acquired an infection after being fed a stranger's breast milk — but, ultimately, it was a lack of communication from the Toronto area hospitals' staff that has "forever shattered" the family's trust, they say.
-
One person dead after fire in Toronto west end
One person has died after a fire in Toronto’s west end on Monday evening.
-
Ontario elementary and secondary teachers call for strike vote this fall amid stalled bargaining
Most Ontario elementary and secondary teachers are calling for a strike vote in the fall in an effort to push stalled bargaining with the provincial government forward.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area man recounts his family's escape from Maui wildfires
The Carpinteyro family from Montreal's South Shore was visiting Hawaii for the fourth time in late June. But on their last day, they found themselves in the middle of the town of Lahaina, a resort beach-front vacation spot, as it went up in flames on Aug. 8.
-
Police arrest second suspect in Ontario in Claudia Iacono killing
Montreal Police (SPVM) say they've arrested a second suspect from Ontario in connection with the shooting death of Claudia Iacono, who was gunned down in her car in the Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN-NDG) borough on May 16.
-
Water management to cost Montreal billions as city seeks public's input
Aging infrastructure, climate change and population growth are putting Montreal's water resources under considerable pressure. Faced with the magnitude of the issues at stake and the investments planned, the city is launching a public consultation on the future of water on its territory.
Winnipeg
-
Liquor strike to continue; MBLL accepts conciliator recommendation to end strike
Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries is accepting a recommendation from a conciliator to move ahead to binding arbitration with unionized workers, but it doesn't appear the union has the same plans.
-
'Construction rage': City urging drivers to slow down and show respect in construction zones
Winnipeg drivers annoyed with road construction could be taking their frustrations out on those just trying to do their jobs.
-
‘They’ve changed his path of life’: Family looking for answers after man left in coma
The family of a Winnipeg man is looking for answers after an assault last month left him in a coma.
Saskatoon
-
Engineer who designed doomed rural bridge can resume work in Sask. later this year
An engineer who designed a doomed bridge in rural Saskatchewan can resume practicing later this year as long as he's not working on a similar structure.
-
Saskatoon police searching for 47-year-old missing for more than a month
Saskatoon police are searching for a man who has been missing for more than a month.
-
Sask. couple wins $100,000 in Lotto Max draw
A Crystal Springs woman decided to check her lottery tickets while getting gas and discovered a financial windfall was in store for her family.
Regina
-
Four Regina city councillors look to declare a 'houselessness emergency'
A group of four Regina city councillors are putting forward a motion to declare a "houselessness emergency" at its next meeting.
-
Harvest in Saskatchewan beginning ahead of schedule
Odds are if you haven’t already – you’ll be seeing a lot of combines on Saskatchewan fields soon. Many producers are seeing an earlier harvest this year.
-
Kindersley teen killed in single vehicle rollover
A 16-year-old teen from Kindersley was killed over the weekend following a single vehicle rollover.
Atlantic
-
'It just doesn't make sense': Question raised after inmate walks away from federal prison
He wasn't gone for very long, but a convicted murderer walked away from the minimum security unit at the Dorchester Penitentiary in New Brunswick on Saturday afternoon.
-
Critics dump on Halifax's 'ditch tax' in aftermath of flash flooding
Homeowners in Nova Scotia are angry about having to pay a 'ditch tax' despite the recent floods in the province causing damage to many of the culverts in affected areas, which is yet to be repaired for many.
-
European earwigs thriving in the Maritimes this summer
A Nova Scotia zoologist says this summer the Maritimes has a higher number of earwigs than the region has seen in nearly 40 years.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Special weather statement issued for London, Ont.
A special weather statement is in effect for London and surrounding counties with Environment Canada advising of potentially ‘significant’ rainfall through Tuesday.
-
London police arrest two teenagers in death of 16 year old in Glen Cairn
Two teenagers wanted in the death of Malik McDonnell-Mills have been arrested, the London Police Service said on Monday.
-
Morning rush hour crash in south London, Ont. claims life
It was a devastating scene at the intersection of Highbury Avenue South and Dingman Drive in London Monday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Victims identified in Kirkland Lake's most recent double homicide
On Tuesday residents of Kirkland Lake were shocked to learn two people had died in the second double homicide in less than two weeks, Saturday Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the victims’ identities.
-
Ontario elementary and secondary teachers call for strike vote this fall amid stalled bargaining
Most Ontario elementary and secondary teachers are calling for a strike vote in the fall in an effort to push stalled bargaining with the provincial government forward.
-
Impaired drivers keep northern Ont. police busy
Impaired drivers have been keeping members of the Ontario Provincial Police in northern Ontario busy in recent days.
Kitchener
-
18-year-old killed in downtown Kitchener shooting identified by family
A Kitchener family is mourning the loss of their son as police continue to search for his suspected killer.
-
Driver dead after collision near Elmira
Waterloo regional police say a driver is dead after a fatal collision in Woolwich Township just south of Elmira.
-
Alleged impaired driver charged after going the wrong way on Hwy. 401, causing head-on crash: OPP
A driver has been charged after a serious head-on crash on Highway 401 at Guelph Line led to complete westbound highway closure Monday morning.