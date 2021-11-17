184 people rescued by air, water from flooding areas in Abbotsford, B.C.

Vancouver -

Dozens of people who could not evacuate their from homes safely were supported by air and water rescue Tuesday night, the mayor of a B.C. city facing major flooding said in an update Wednesday morning.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun and emergency support staff gave the update after residents were under an evacuation order in the Sumas Prairie where "catastrophic" flooding was expected.

Tuesday night, officials in the city warned residents under an evacuation order in the Sumas Prairie that "catastrophic" flooding is expected in the area.

The city sounded the alarm that the Barrowtown Pump Station was at risk of being overwhelmed, which would see even more water flow into the already flooded Sumas Prairie.

Water was also flowing down from Sumas Mountain, exacerbating an already challenging situation, according to officials.

The city described the Barrowtown Pump Station as a "critical piece of infrastructure" preventing Sumas Lake from reforming, and said the failure of even one of its four pumps would result in quickly rising water levels in the Sumas Prairie.

"While the situation remains critical at this time the Barrowtown Pump station is operating at its full capacity but was never intended or designed to take on water from another country," Braun said in his update Wednesday.

Residents were also told to abandon any efforts to save livestock and get out while they're able. The mayor said evacuees would be "incredibly surprised" at how rapidly the situation would worsen following a pump station failure.

Shortly after 1 a.m., the local emergency operations centre sent a notice out on social media urging members to not go to the station to help emergency crews.

"Crews on site are seeing the public arrive in this area which is hampering emergency operations currently underway," the message said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel