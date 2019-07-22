

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





A 15-acre grass fire burned for several hours in the Township of Langley Sunday afternoon.

Township of Langley firefighters were called to a brush fire at a property near 88th Avenue and 256 Street at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, according to District Chief Bryant Ross of the Township of Langley Fire Department.

Fire crews were faced with a large grass fire that extended a quarter of a mile and quickly moving into the field according to Ross.

Ross was worried that some of the old equipment in the field and houses near become exposed to the fire.

This was a two alarm fire that brought out roughly nine fire trucks and 25 firefighters to fight the 15 acre fire according to Ross.

“it was a full tender response, which is a special alarm we have in the township, it brings out all of our water tenders as this is a non-hydrant area, so that was a real challenge to us.” Said Ross.

Smoke and flames were shooting out of the ground at one point, but firefighters manage to douse those flames.

Ross said that the fire is still under investigation and stressed that with the hot weather ahead, people should mow their lawns, tend their fields and not to throw cigarette butts out onto grass.