VANCOUVER -- A 14-year-old from Burnaby has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that took place Monday night, less than 24 hours after a 19-year-old was gunned down in the same city.

Late Monday evening, Surrey Mounties said they were called to 148A Street near 110 Avenue. The victim, who was the passenger in a taxi, was found with gunshot wounds. He eventually succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in and is working with Surrey RCMP's major crime section.

The victim arrived to the area by taxi, but the driver of the vehicle wasn't seriously injured, homicide investigators said. Police did not reveal the victim's name, but said he's known to police and it's believed the shooting was targeted.

A dark sedan was seen leaving the area, Sgt. Frank Jang with IHIT said. Not long after the shooting, a vehicle was found on fire near 214 Street and 76 Avenue. Investigators haven't connected the vehicle to the shooting but call it suspicious.

"We're going to look into that," Jang said. "We're going to have our forensic specialists all over that vehicle, inside, outside, gathering physical evidence. We hope to learn more after we've done that."

Traffic was shut down for hours on 110 Avenue between 148 Street and 148A Street. Traffic north of 110 Avenue along 148A Avenue was also stopped while evidence was gathered.

"Most of us can't begin to fathom that someone as young as 14 years old could be shot and murdered. It's very disturbing," Cpl. Elenore Sturko with Surrey RCMP said Tuesday.

"It's likely the public has many questions about how someone so young could be involved in a lifestyle that would be them at risk for such a violent and tragic death. Regardless of their background or circumstances, the senseless loss of life is a tragedy."

The fatal incident was announced just hours after investigators released details about a shooting that happened Sunday night. At about 10:30 p.m., a 19-year-old had been gunned down near 137A Street and 90 Avenue, which is about six kilometres away from Monday's shooting.

First responders rushed the man to hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. Sunday's victim has since been identified as Harman Singh Dhesi, a young man who was known to law enforcement.

Investigators don't believe the two shootings were connected.

"What we need is the help of the community," Jang said Monday night.

"We need witnesses, we need people with dash cam video, if you were walking your dog in this area of north Surrey and you saw anything suspicious, if you saw a speeding vehicle leave the area, we need all that information."

Anyone with details can call IHIT's information line.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel