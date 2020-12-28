VANCOUVER -- Homicide investigators are asking for the public's help after a 19-year-old was gunned down in Surrey on Sunday night.

Authorities said the victim was found inside his vehicle near 137A Street and 90 Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m.

First responders rushed the man to hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. He has since been identified as Harman Singh Dhesi, a young man who was known to law enforcement.

The motive for the shooting is unclear, but the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the killing is believed to have been targeted.

On Monday, IHIT put out a public appeal for anyone with dash cam video that could help them solve the case.

"The initial phase of any investigation is critical for us as we move quickly to secure time-sensitive and perishable evidence," Sgt. Frank Jang said in a news release.

Surrey RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service are assisting IHIT with the investigation, police said.

Authorities said anyone with information on the shooting can contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448. Those who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.