VANCOUVER – More than a dozen daily high temperature records were set in B.C. Sunday, thanks to warm, tropical air travelling over the province.

Environment Canada says the 14 new records are thanks to a pineapple express that hit B.C. over the weekend, a weather phenomenon that brings a strong flow of moisture from the waters near Hawaii.

The broken records were spread across the province, including in Bella Bella, Merritt, Prince George, Campbell River and Sechelt.

Temperatures at the Vancouver International Airport reached a whopping 15.9 C, up from the previous record of 15.6, which was set in 1932.

That same weather system also brought an "atmospheric river" to Metro Vancouver, which led to heavy rains and flooding on several Vancouver roadways.

However temperatures could get chilly in Metro Vancouver this week with some overnight lows predicted to dip close to freezing.

While Monday began the week with cloud and rain and lows not going below 7 C, Environment Canada says temperatures are expected to get colder.

Tuesday is set to be clear by the late morning, with wind near the Strait of Georgia. High temperatures are predicted to be 11 C, but dip to 3 overnight.

By Wednesday the sun is expected to return, with highs hitting 9 and lows reaching 3. Thursday and Friday are also expected to be sunny, with highs of 7. The coolest temperatures of the week are forecast for Thursday night when it could get as low as 2.

Friday night and into the weekend the rain is expected to be back with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

