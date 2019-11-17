VANCOUVER - Crews in several Metro Vancouver cities were kept busy on Sunday responding to flooded streets caused by heavy rainfall.

The City of Burnaby reported on Twitter that several streets were closed because of the flooding, including Westminster Avenue between Still Creek Avenue and Regent Street, and Still Creek Avenue from Douglas Road to Westminster Avenue.

In pictures: Heavy rain causes street flooding across metro Vancouver

The City of Vancouver's VanConnect app showed dozens of reports from city residents of street flooding across the city, with many roadways turning into giant puddles.

On Friday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the South Coast region, warning that an atmospheric river was set to hit Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island with heavy rains and high winds.

The good news is that after the giant drenching, the rain was set to ease off Sunday. While Monday will be another rainy day, Environment Canada is currently forecasting sun for later in the week.