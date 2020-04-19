VANCOUVER -- Police have arrested 14 people after a group of homeless people and activists broke into a Vancouver school.

The group, a mix of homeless people and activists, said they had occupied a building at the school because homeless people currently cannot physically distance themselves from others, a recommendation most British Columbians are following to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"I'm a supporter of people who are trying to do what the medical health officer has been asked all British Columbians to do, which is physical distance, which is absolutely impossible when you're homeless or … living in shelter spaces with mats," said Chrissy Brett, an advocate who has supported people living in homeless encampments in Victoria and Vancouver.

Video from the scene early Sunday morning shows police officers, some wearing surgical masks and others wearing full gas masks, warning the squatters they will be arrested for breaking and entering.

Police said there were about 30 people outside the site and 14 inside.

“This was a dynamic call and a prolonged, overnight situation for police,” said Sgt. Aaron Roed in a press release. “Police were met with hostile, and combative suspects inside the school who, at one point, threw wooden pallets and other large pieces of wood at officers.”

The 14 people who were arrested will likely be released today, police said, adding they will be pursuing charges against the arrestees.

Members of the group who occupied the school said they targeted the building specifically because it had been closed for some time.

Like all schools in B.C., the elementary school was closed because of the pandemic.

School trustee Barb Parrott told CTV News the demonstrators were occupying a building that was not being used by students and staff even before the closure.

The city and province have committed to housing some people in motels, community centres and other sites.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart said it has been his “number one prioirty” that people feel safe, especially those who are experiencing homelessness.

“It’s clear from this action, and the hundreds of conversations I have had with people who work in the Downtown Eastside, that more information is needed about how underhoused and homeless residents can find the shelter they need to stay safe from COVID-19,” Stewart said in a statement.

He said the city has already undetaken “unprecedented action” by expanding access to sanitation, cleaning single-room occupancies, delivering meals to residents and assisting DTES residents who have lost work during the pandemic.

Vancouver has implemented two emergency response centres, one in Coal Habour and the other in Yaletown, which can house 143 beds altogether.

It is also working with the province to complete 58 modular homes.

The city will also be introducing “life-saving safe supply,” he said.

“In order to provide clarity and peace of mind, I am asking Minister Shane Simpson – as lead of the cross-ministry team responsible for the Downtown Eastside public health response – to outline his plan for the hundreds of hotel spaces and other shelter beds BC Housing has already secured,” Stewart said.

The latest results from 2019’s homeless count showed at least 2,200 people are experiencing homelessness in Vancouver.

Brett said the work that's been done so far isn’t enough, and she warned there may be similar protests in the future.

“The message is that people need to continuously start occupying public spaces to ensure that they're able to keep themselves safe when the province and the federal government and the municipalities across the board aren't doing what they need to to protect the most vulnerable,” Brett said.

B.C.'s solicitor general, Mike Farnworth, condemned the demonstration.

"Breaking into a school and occupying a school isn't, in my view, a legitimate form of protest," he told reporters during a press conference about new compliance and enforcement measures under the provincial state of emergency.

The Vancouver Police Department will be holding a press conference later in the day.

This is a developing story and will be updated.