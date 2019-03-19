A record set in the late 1800s was broken when the mercury rose to a temperature about 10 degrees warmer than average on Monday.

Environment Canada published its weather summary Monday evening showing that the Chilliwack record was broken.

The warmest March 18 on record in the Fraser Valley city was set back in 1896. But 123 years later, the record was beaten by 2.8 degrees with a high of 22.8 C.

Temperature records were broken or tied in 26 regions monitored by Environment Canada Monday.

Other than Chilliwack, the oldest record noted in the weather summary was the Masset area, where a temperature of 15 C tied with the record set in 1900.

Also among the oldest records to fall was Esquimalt's, where a high of 18.3 C beat the record from 1914.

The warmest temperature of those that broke records Monday was in Squamish, where the high reached 23.5. The previous record of 18 C was set in 1996.

An Environment Canada meteorologist suggests records may be broken throughout the week, with some cities expected to see temperatures upwards of 10 degrees above normal.

"This is quite an exceptional little heat spell," Matt MacDonald told CTV News.

He added that with no chance of snow in the long-range forecast, he thinks it's "safe to say winter is over."

The first day of spring is Wednesday.