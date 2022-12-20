12 hours on the tarmac: Snow wreaks havoc at Vancouver airport
There were passengers stuck on the tarmac for 12 hours overnight as heavy snow snarled operations at the Vancouver airport, leading to dozens of flight cancellations and delays.
Officials at Vancouver International Airport described the impacts of the region’s latest snowstorm as "unprecedented," and warned travellers there would likely be spillover effects that would last throughout the week.
"There are currently no flights departing YVR as we safely get passengers off aircraft and clear the airfield," the Vancouver Airport Authority said in a statement Tuesday morning.
"Passengers who are expecting to fly today and this week are advised to check with their airline directly on the status of their flight. We are asking people to please not come to YVR if you do not absolutely need to."
Would-be traveller Corey Malone was among the passengers who boarded their flight and spent a long night waiting on the tarmac for takeoff, only to eventually learn they would not be leaving at all.
Malone told CTV News he headed for the airport around 1:30 p.m. Monday in anticipation that there could be trouble on the roads, long security lineups and other challenges getting to his 5 p.m. departure.
"I just knew how bad the storm was getting, so I wanted a little extra time to get myself settled," he said.
Passengers eventually boarded the WestJet flight around 8 p.m. and waited for around three hours before learning it wasn’t safe to fly.
"Then nine hours go by with very little communication about what's happening," Malone said.
The passenger said the flight attendants were "very accommodating and hospitable," noting they appeared to have as little information as travellers during what he described as a "12-hour marathon of not knowing what's going on."
Eventually the plane returned to the airport and passengers were let off. Malone said locals were told to go home, and that they would receive an email update explaining whether they would be able to make it onto another flight.
"I have no idea if I'm going to be able to make it home for Christmas, which is just really upsetting for me – just because I haven't seen my mom in some time," Malone said. "There's rumours that I might be able to get on a flight on Friday, but who's to say?"
This is s developing story and will be updated.
