VANCOUVER -- Ten residents and one staff member at a retirement home in Kelowna have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting Interior Health to declare an outbreak at the facility.

One of the people who tested positive at Sandalwood Retirement Resort has died from their illness, the health authority said in a news release Friday.

Additional testing is being conducted at the independent living residence, which is operated by Regency Resorts, Interior Health said.

Contact tracing is also underway, and a clinical operations team from the health authority is monitoring the situation.

"To protect the safety of all residents, outbreak protocols are in place, including a pause in all visits at this site," Interior Health said in its release.