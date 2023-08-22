$10K fund created to help B.C. pet owners impacted by wildfires

A girl is pictured cuddling with a cat. Paws for Hope Animal Foundation has created a $10,000 fire relief fund to ensure B.C. pet owners can care for their animals during an historic wildfire season. (Paws for Hope) A girl is pictured cuddling with a cat. Paws for Hope Animal Foundation has created a $10,000 fire relief fund to ensure B.C. pet owners can care for their animals during an historic wildfire season. (Paws for Hope)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener