$10K fund created to help B.C. pet owners impacted by wildfires

An animal welfare group in B.C. is offering financial help to pet owners who have been impacted by wildfires burning across the province.

The Paws for Hope Animal Foundation announced Tuesday that it’s created a $10,000 fire relief fund to ensure British Columbians can care for their pets in the face of evacuation orders.

Kathy Powelson, Paws for Hope’s executive director, estimates between 10 and 20 families will benefit from the fund, depending on the level of demand and donations.

She says no specific amount will be allocated, as each request will be assessed on an individual basis.

“Our hope is to alleviate any financial pressure for veterinary care or boarding needs….and to help keep families from feeling like they need to surrender or abandon their pets during this very challenging time,” wrote Powelson in an email to CTV News.

While the foundation is based in Maple Ridge, families can organize boarding for their pets anywhere in the province and Paws for Hope will help cover the cost.

This is the first fund the group has created in response to wildfires, however Powelson says Paws for Hope provided $5,000 to B.C. pet owners impacted by the 2021 floods.

British Columbians seeking help caring for their pets can email emily@pawsforhope.org or call 778-991-7729.

Paws for Hope is encouraging individuals and businesses to support the effort by making a donation online (LINK).

“You can help us to ensure this fund is available beyond the immediate crisis so families receive ongoing support while they get back on their feet,” said Powelson.

If there is a greater need, Powelson says the foundation will consider expanding the fund, but that’s also dependent on how many donations come in.

The fund was announced four days after B.C.’s government declared a provincial state of emergency over the wildfire situation.

Data provided by BC Wildfire Service shows there are 380 active wildfires burning across the province as of Tuesday.