A Port Coquitlam centenarian is spending his 106th birthday giving back to others.

Don Simpson will ride a bike, along with 28 other seniors, to raise money for the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

He says his goal is to spend his birthday raising $2,000 for heart disease research.

"We didn't ask him, he was right there waiting to do it," said Janey Koziel, with Mayfair Terrace a retirement home.

"This is Don. He's thrilled being on the bike."