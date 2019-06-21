106-year-old man celebrating birthday with charity bike ride in Port Coquitlam
A 106-year-old Port Coquitlam man is celebrating his birthday with a charity bike ride.
A Port Coquitlam centenarian is spending his 106th birthday giving back to others.
Don Simpson will ride a bike, along with 28 other seniors, to raise money for the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
He says his goal is to spend his birthday raising $2,000 for heart disease research.
"We didn't ask him, he was right there waiting to do it," said Janey Koziel, with Mayfair Terrace a retirement home.
"This is Don. He's thrilled being on the bike."