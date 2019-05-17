A treasure hunt, billed by its creators as the Goonies without the traps and ghosts, has come to Vancouver.

Gold Hunt has launched three treasure hunts across three Canadian cities: Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton.

In each hunt, treasure seekers will have a chance to find $100,000 worth of treasure buried in a secret location.

"It's almost like getting to experience the Goonies in real life," said spokesperson Chris Cromwell. "Or like an Indiana Jones-style adventure."

The company is selling maps and a series of five clues to guide you to where X marks the spot.

Maps, which are sold individually for $25 and in a package with the clues for $45, will be released to those who have signed up on June 1 at 12:01 a.m.

Cromwell told CTV News Vancouver the project has been in development for the past three months, with a group of friends and private investors coming together to fund it.

"We've all been treasure seekers since we were kids. We've grown up and been able to make a real life treasure hunt," he said.

But what about pirates or those looking to steal the treasure without a map?

"That would be very unlikely," says Cromwell.

The buried chest will contain a proof of purchase entitling the finder to $100,000 and will contain some gold and silver coins, just not the full amount.

Vancouver and Alberta could just be the start of the hunt, Cromwell says.

The company is looking to expand the idea nationally, eventually giving away $1 million worth of gold and silver coins over the next three years.

"Obviously we have to start with these three cities and just see what the climate looks like. Are we going to be accepted culturally? Are Canadians ready for a treasure hunt of this size, scale and magnitude?" he said.

To participate, you must be a Canadian citizen and be the age of majority.

With a report from CTV News Calgary's Kevin Fleming and files from Michael Franklin