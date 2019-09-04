

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver's famous knife-wielding crow, Canuck, has been missing since last Friday and now a hefty reward is being offered for his safe return.

Shawn Bergman – who set up social media accounts for the crow and shares regular updates on its antics – posted on Facebook that there is a $10,000 reward for Canuck's return.

On Monday, Bergman had posted an emotional video online, saying that he hadn't seen Canuck for several days.

"I am extremely worried about him," Bergman said in the video. "This is not like him. He has not gone off on any multiple-day ventures for over two years."

Canuck first captured the public's attention by stealing a knife from a Vancouver crime scene.

He was later "employed" at the PNE Fair, with his wages going to an animal shelter.

"I'm having a really hard time believing he's just out there being a crow," Bergman said. "He tends to stick to the area. So I'm pretty worried about him."

Bergman asked anyone who sees Canuck, who has both an orange and metal band on his legs, to let Bergman know with a Facebook message or email to canuckandi@gmail.com.

"Cassiar, his mate, has been calling and calling for him with no response," said the Facebook post announcing the reward, which has more than 6,000 shares and over 1,200 comments.

Canuck and Cassiar had a nest full of hatchlings in the spring.

"A few leads have turned up nothing," a Facebook post about the search said on Tuesday. "Went and did a search at the PNE grounds including the Coliseum where a Crow was spotted inside. No result."