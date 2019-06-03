

CTV News Vancouver





Social media caw-gratulations are pouring in as Canuck the Crow tends to a nest full of new hatchlings.

The famous East Vancouver crow and his mate Cassiar have been busy feeding their chicks since they hatched late last week, according to a Facebook update.

"Congratulations to both Canuck and Cassiar on the hatching of their little family," wrote Shawn Bergman, who chronicle's the bird's life on social media.

Though it's hard to tell how many chicks are chirping up in the nest, Bergman estimates there are probably three.

More than 100,000 people follow Canuck's exploits on Facebook, and Friday's announcement drew a flood of celebratory comments.

"Congratulations to the beautiful family," one wrote.

"I'm keeping my fingers and eyes crossed that this time there is a happy ending," said another.

Sadly, the crows' previous two attempts to raise chicks were unsuccessful. The latest batch was killed by an airborne predator in early May, according to Bergman.

But the last nest was built before the leaves started coming in and ended up having little coverage, which made it vulnerable to attacks. By contrast, Bergman said the new nest is "virtually invisible from all sides."

One day after the announcement, he captured what he described as a "tender moment" between Canuck and Cassiar as they took a brief break from parenting.

"They landed, hung out for less than a minute, then Cassiar was gone back to the nest," Bergman wrote. "This was the first time I've seen the two of them away from the nest at the same time since feedings began."

Canuck first captured the public's attention by stealing a knife from a Vancouver crime scene. He was later "employed" at the PNE Fair, with his wages going to an animal shelter.

Bergman and the crow were also the subject of a short documentary, "Canuck and I," back in 2017.