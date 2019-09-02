

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver most famous crow, affectionately known as Canuck, has been missing for several days his human "friend" says.

Shawn Bergman, who set up social media accounts for the crow and posts regular updates on its antics shared the update on a Facebook video Monday.

"Canuck has not been seen since Friday afternoon," an emotional Bergman said in the video. "I am extremely worried about him. This is not like him. He has not gone off on any multiple-day ventures for over two years."

Canuck first captured the public's attention by stealing a knife from a Vancouver crime scene. He was later "employed" at the PNE Fair, with his wages going to an animal shelter.

"I'm having a really hard time believing he's just out there being a crow," Bergman said. "He tends to stick to the area. So I'm pretty worried about him."

Bergman asked anyone who sees Canuck, who has both an orange and metal band on his legs, to let Bergman know with a quick picture and a Facebook message.

"I don't know what else to say," Bergman said tearfully. "I want my buddy to come home. And if there's anybody out there who's taken him, please let him go. It's not about me. It's about him and his mate."

Canuck and his mate, Cassier, had a nest full of hatchlings in the spring.

"She keeps calling to him and not getting any result. I keep whistling and not getting any result," Bergman said. "If anybody watching this has him, let him go. You've taken him away from his mate. She is distraught … I love him."

Bergman and the crow were also the subject of a short documentary, "Canuck and I," back in 2017.