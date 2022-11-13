1 person dead after police shooting in North Vancouver

It appears Mounties have shot and killed an individual in North Vancouver, prompting an investigation by B.C.'s police watchdog.

Officers were called at around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a person "who allegedly tried to attack another person with a weapon," according to a media release from the North Vancouver RCMP.

Police say they also received a second complaint from someone saying an intruder was trying to break in to their home.

"The information received from both complainants led police to believe those acts were being committed by the same... suspect," the statement from the detachment continues.

"Officers were able to locate the (person) and initial attempts to take the woman in custody were not successful. A confrontation ensued which led to an officer to discharge their service issued firearm."

The Independent Investigations Office has been called in to probe the incident, a spokesperson confirmed Sunday. A statement from the IIO says the incident, which it describes as a "fatal officer-involved shooting," unfolded in the 3700 block of Hamber Place.

"Shortly before 7:45 p.m. police fired shots," according to the police watchdog's statement.

"Emergency Health Services attended and transported the (person) to the hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased."

Following initial reports of the fatal police shooting, sources reached out to CTV News to say the deceased identified as non-binary. The family of the victim is asking for privacy, but has confirmed the individual's non-binary gender.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact investigators at 1-855-446-8477.