1 dead, another injured after crash involving motorcycle in Langley

The driver of a motorcycle has died and a passenger is in serious condition after a major crash in Langley Friday night.

The collision happened around 9:30 p.m. on Willowbrook Drive near 196 Street. Langley RCMP said in a news release that the motorcycle had collided with a Lexus sedan.

The motorcycle's driver did not survive, police said, adding that a female passenger was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Lexus remained at the scene and has been co-operating with investigators, RCMP said.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken with them to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

Investigators are also looking for dash cam video from motorists who were in the area around the time of the collision.