1 dead, 2 injured after explosion, fire at Vancouver SRO hotel

Police and firefighters are investigating after an explosion and fire at a single-room occupancy hotel near the intersection of Hastings and Main streets in Vancouver Saturday morning.

Acting Asst. Chief Walter Pereira of Vancouver Fire Rescue Service told CTV News one person had died in the incident at the Hotel Empress and two more were taken to hospital for treatment.

Crews arrived shortly after 7 a.m. to what Pereira described as "pandemonium" outside the building.

The cause of the explosion and fire is still under investigation, but Pereira said it appears to have been related to a lithium ion battery, possibly the battery of an electric bicycle.

He said fire crews were able to contain the fire to the room where it originated.

The building's second floor was evacuated, Pereira said, adding that Vancouver police were on scene conducting an investigation to determine whether the incident was criminal in nature.

An engineer has also been called to assess the structural integrity of the hotel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates