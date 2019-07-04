A new report by Vancouver’s managing director of social policy and projects is recommending City Council authorize more than $1 million in child care enhancement and other grants this year.

Sixty-one new social grants totalling $1,422,864 are recommended by Mary Clare Zak in her report, which is set to be tabled at Vancouver City Council’s next meeting on July 9.

“Social grants are investments that contribute to a healthy city for all. They support non-profit community-based services that facilitate the physical, spiritual, mental and emotional well-being of people,” wrote Zak in the report.

The bulk of the funds would be split between 46 separate grants to support "licensed group child care, preschool, school-aged care and occasional child care programs serving high need families."

The total of the 46 grants is $976,140 according to the report.The next largest line item is a grant worth more than $300,000 to support the operation of the Collingwood Gymnasium and Annex in East Vancouver.

Seven social policy capital grants would be provided to improve the “safety, accessibility, and operational needs” of non-profit childcare and service organizations, and five grants worth nearly $50,000 would be given to support start-up costs for “new or expanded childcare operations, assist with financial restructuring to address financial crises, and support innovations in early learning and care.”

The grants would be funded by the 2019 Social Policy Grants operating budget for childcare.