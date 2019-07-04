

CTV News Vancouver





Parents in Vancouver will have access to as many as 2,300 new licensed child care spaces over the next three years, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced Thursday.

Horgan said the province is providing the City of Vancouver with $33 million to fund the spaces, which will be for both school-aged children and children under the age of five.

"When families have access to quality child care, they thrive and so do our communities and our economy," Horgan said in a statement. "These new spaces will help families across the city, lifting them up and helping them get ahead."

The promised spaces will be brought to schools, community centres and other public facilities across the city. The government hasn't yet said how much they will cost parents.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.