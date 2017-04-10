

CTV Vancouver





The search for a young man swept over a waterfall in Golden Ears Park was suspended Monday morning over heavy rain and poor weather conditions.

The man, in his 20s, was reported missing just after 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon near the lower falls on Gold Creek.

It is believed the missing man was with other people when he was swept away, but it's unclear why he was in the water.

Search and rescue crews including a helicopter, RCMP and fire rescue combed the area for the missing man but there was no sign of him.

The search was called off when it got dark and Mounties said they would reassess their search plan in the morning.

However, heavy rain Monday morning made it too difficult for dive teams. It is now being considered a recovery mission at this point.