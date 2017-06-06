

A young man accused of second-degree murder in the killing of 19-year-old Luka Gordic has been found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Arvin Golic's verdict was handed down Tuesday in B.C. Supreme Court, where some of the victim's family briefly applauded before realizing the count had been reduced. Some family members then seemed agitated, and there was yelling in the courthouse as Golic's family walked out.

The court heard Gordic was attacked in the resort community of Whistler over the 2015 Victoria Day long weekend by as many as 15 people.

The brutal assault lasted less than a minute, during which Gordic was punched, kicked, and stabbed in the heart with a knife. Golic was 18 at the time of the attack.

There were heated moments during trial prior to Tuesday's hearing, including an incident where sheriffs had to lead Golic away following an argument with Gordic's family in Serbian.

Three youths, who can’t be named because of their ages, have also been charged in the attack.