Mounties in Langley said a high school in Aldergove was locked down “for a short period of time” Tuesday morning after a student was allegedly seen carrying what officers believed to be a handgun.

In a statement, the RCMP said the gun turned out to be a prop used by the school’s drama department.

Police said a young man at Aldergrove Community Senior Secondary School allegedly posted a photo of himself on Snapchat holding the fake weapon in a school hallway.

He was arrested Tuesday morning.

Voting in today’s provincial election was also disrupted at a polling station inside the school.

Both voting and classes have since resumed.