Voting disrupted at Aldergrove school as fake handgun prompts lockdown
CTV Vancouver
Published Tuesday, May 9, 2017 11:23AM PDT
Mounties in Langley said a high school in Aldergove was locked down “for a short period of time” Tuesday morning after a student was allegedly seen carrying what officers believed to be a handgun.
In a statement, the RCMP said the gun turned out to be a prop used by the school’s drama department.
Police said a young man at Aldergrove Community Senior Secondary School allegedly posted a photo of himself on Snapchat holding the fake weapon in a school hallway.
He was arrested Tuesday morning.
Voting in today’s provincial election was also disrupted at a polling station inside the school.
Both voting and classes have since resumed.