

The Canadian Press





Vancouver councillors are expected to decide today if the city will require a licence for anyone hoping to list their property as a short-term rental on sites such as Airbnb.

The $49 licence is one of the proposals to manage home sharing in Vancouver and other regulations, if adopted, would ban hosts from listing units that are not their principal residence and would require Airbnb-style platforms to charge a three-per cent transaction fee.

The rules are aimed at ensuring potential rental suites remain available for long-term renters as Vancouver's vacancy rate hovers just above zero -- but critics say changes will deprive them of occasional, much-needed income.

In Washington state, Seattle City Council voted last night to tax operators of short-term rentals by imposing a levy of $14 per night for entire homes and $8 per night for rooms, with the taxes to kick in by 2019.