Anticipation for U2's upcoming Vancouver show is so great that tickets are already popping up on resale sites at inflated prices – days before they even go on sale.

The Irish rockers will kick off their latest tour in B.C.'s largest city on May 12.

Presale tickets will go on sale Wednesday to paying members of the band's online fan club, including Owen Coomer who went to both of the band's Vancouver shows in 2015.

"I'm excited beyond belief. I've been anticipating this forever. I mean, I'm a huge fan," Coomer told CTV News.

Those who aren't members of the club will be able to buy tickets next week.

But a quick search of sites like StubHub show listings on Tuesday, a day before they were even available to the fan club for purchase. Some of the posts include pricey VIP seats.

Ticket broker Kingsley Bailey said the phenomenon is known as speculative selling, and that those posting they have tickets to sell are people who plan to buy them on Wednesday but don't have them yet.

"People are speculating that they're going to get tickets in that area, and they feel that at the price they're posting them they can make some money," Bailey explained.

StubHub said people are allowed to list tickets only when they know they have been guaranteed that ticket in advance of the event. The company said sellers must provide refunds if there is an issue.

This type of sale has come under fire before.

New York's attorney general recently asked resale sites to remove listings for speculative tickets to a Bruce Springsteen concert, saying the practice drives up prices, and buyers may not get what they've paid for.

Locally, ticket resale sites have been criticized when concert seats have been scooped up within minutes, only to appear a short time later on other websites.

In the fall, comedian Louis C.K. went as far as to warn fans that tickets sold on resale sites would be invalidated. The move was meant to deter resellers looking to make a fast buck on in-demand tickets, jacking up prices once the shows are sold out.

But until there is legislation in place, the practices will continue and buyers will be taken advantage of, Bailey said.

B.C.'s public safety ministry said the province has no plans to regulate resales, adding that the responsibility belongs to promoters and artists to ensure tickets are sold fairly.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber