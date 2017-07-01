

CTV Vancouver





While the Canada 150 events planned in Metro Vancouver are about celebration, security is front of mind for local authorities.

Thousands of people packed into relatively small areas for July 1 events, and the combination of large crowds and the special 150 milestone have Canadian security services monitoring the situation closely.

Earlier this week, CTV News obtained a national security memo saying ISIS explicitly mentioned Canada as a potential terrorist target, prompting increased security at Ottawa's celebration.

"The events that are happening globally are informing us on how we are going to be adjusting our security posture," said Michael O'Beirne, acting director of the parliamentary protective service.

A family from Edson, Alta. said they'd planned to go to Ottawa to mark the 150th, but instead travelled to Vancouver because of safety concerns.

"We definitely thought about security when we decided to make our trip," Tanesha Hutchinson said.

"But we have to enjoy ourselves, and if we think about what other people might do, we will never come out."

Downtown, police were out in full force on Saturday. Some were armed with heavy weapons. Officers used a mobile command centre, and set up surveillance cameras ahead of time to provide more eyes on the party.

For security reasons, the Vancouver Police Department would not discuss additional safety measures being taken in the city, but police could be seen on foot, bicycles, motorcycles and on the waters off Canada Place.

Officers also checked vehicles, and are closely monitoring foot traffic as the day goes on.

At one point, the force took to Twitter to ask those planning to come downtown to consider watching the fireworks elsewhere. In addition to the special celebrations, there were also three cruise ships in town on the holiday.

While Canada Place was not at capacity, as the force initially tweeted, Const. Jason Doucette said the venue saw large crowds earlier than expected, and suggested members of the public consider their options.

Organizers told CTV that security for the event involved not only the VPD, but officials with several Lower Mainland police agencies and the RCMP. And they'll do it all again on Sunday when 300,000 are expected in the area for a parade.

Some revelers said they appreciated officers keeping their distance.

"It's nice not to see too heavy a police presence though," said Jenn Robinson, downtown to check out the events.

"Like, even if they're here, I'm glad I don't see them. It makes me feel safer."

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure