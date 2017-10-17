Surrey Mounties are asking the public for more information following the sexual assault of a female student that occurred just 850 metres from the scene of a similar incident last week.

Police said a 15-year-old student was on her way to school shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday, when she was grabbed from behind and groped by an unknown man.

The assault occurred in the 18800-block of 69 Avenue, near Clayton Heights Secondary School.

The teen managed to free herself and ran home. The suspect took off on foot. Police were dispatched to the scene but were unable to track down a suspect.

The attacker has been described as a Caucasian man in his 30s or 40s, who was wearing a dark hoody and grey-blue washed out jeans.

Both the suspect description and location are similar to another incident that occurred last Tuesday.

In that case, an 11-year-old girl was walking down 65 Avenue near 188 Street when a stranger grabbed her buttocks. When the girl reacted, the man apologized and retreated on foot, police said. Her attacker was described as Caucasian and in his 30s, standing about 6-0.

The RCMP said officers are investigating whether the assaults are connected.

They are also working with school officials to remind parents and students about general safety tips, including taking main routes, walking with friends and letting others know when you're leaving. Those who feel unsafe are advised to trust their instincts.

The Surrey School District sent a note to parents informing them of the incident.

Anyone with more information on either incident is asked to contact Mounties at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).