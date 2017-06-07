Order of B.C. recipient. Broadcaster. Mom. Cancer survivor. And now – doctor.

CTV News at 6 anchor Tamara Taggart received an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree Wednesday morning in B.C.'s Fraser Valley, in a convocation ceremony attended by hundreds of graduating students, academics and family members.

The University of the Fraser Valley bestowed the honour in appreciation of Taggart's longtime advocacy work to help women and children.

Taggart chairs the "Hope Starts Here" Newborn ICU campaign at BC Women's Hospital, which benefits the province's most vulnerable babies.

She also sits on the boards of the Down Syndrome Research Foundation, the Pacific Parkland Foundation, and is chair of the BC Cancer Foundation’s Inspiration Gala.

The news anchor was awarded the Order of British Columbia two years ago for her volunteer work with people with disabilities.

Dr. Nadine Caron, the first female First Nations general surgeon in Canada, was also given an honourary doctorate of law degree at UFV.