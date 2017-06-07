Tamara Taggart receives honorary doctorate of law degree
Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017 2:44PM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 7, 2017 3:22PM PDT
Order of B.C. recipient. Broadcaster. Mom. Cancer survivor. And now – doctor.
CTV News at 6 anchor Tamara Taggart received an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree Wednesday morning in B.C.'s Fraser Valley, in a convocation ceremony attended by hundreds of graduating students, academics and family members.
The University of the Fraser Valley bestowed the honour in appreciation of Taggart's longtime advocacy work to help women and children.
Taggart chairs the "Hope Starts Here" Newborn ICU campaign at BC Women's Hospital, which benefits the province's most vulnerable babies.
She also sits on the boards of the Down Syndrome Research Foundation, the Pacific Parkland Foundation, and is chair of the BC Cancer Foundation’s Inspiration Gala.
The news anchor was awarded the Order of British Columbia two years ago for her volunteer work with people with disabilities.
Dr. Nadine Caron, the first female First Nations general surgeon in Canada, was also given an honourary doctorate of law degree at UFV.
This morning I received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of the Fraser Valley, in recognition of my advocacy in British Columbia. It's such a huge day for me, I'm grateful my family + friends were there with me today. The kids are now calling me Dr. Taggart...pretty sweet. �� #uvf #honorarydoctorate