

CTV Vancouver





It’s not every day that a McDonald’s drive-thru gets its own fries on the side.

But that’s what happened Tuesday afternoon when an SUV burst into flames while stopped beside the fast food chain’s Park Royal Mall location in West Vancouver.

Fortunately, no one was injured, but the vehicle was totalled and there was some damage to the restaurant.

The woman who was in the driver's seat, Nakai Nahanee, said she noticed the fire when she was trying to restart the SUV.

"It's nerve wracking," Nahanee said. "My biggest fear is blowing up in a truck and it kind of happened today."

Initially, the people inside the vehicle, who were in the middle of a driving lesson, tried to douse the flames themselves, but the fire spread too quickly.

Firefighters arrived shortly after and made short work of the blaze, but it did melt some signage at the drive-thru.